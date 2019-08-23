Bismarck police want to hear from you in citizen survey

Bismarck Police to Conduct Citizen Survey

The Bismarck Police want to know what you think about the department and where its priorities should be focused.

Every three years, the department conducts a Citizen Survey, open to anyone 18 years of age or older, regardless of whether or not you live in Bismarck.

The survey helps determine public attitudes toward the department, identify safety and security concerns and give the public a chance to offer suggestions for improvement.

The results of the survey will be used when amending or adopting police-community relations policies and procedures, for performance improvement and strategic planning.

There are 38 questions on the survey, including several open-ended questions asking for your opinions on several topics.

You won’t be asked for your name or your specific address. However, Bismarck residents will be asked for the area in which they live. The reason: If concerns or problems in that neighborhood are noted, the police want to know so they can address the problems in that neighborhood.

To take the survey, go to http://www.bismarcknd.gov/policesurvey.