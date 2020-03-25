Bismarck Police warn of COVID-19 scams and other ploys

The Bismarck Police Department is reminding residents to be wary of phone calls that sound to good to be true or use threats to scare you into complying with their requests, especially if they relate to the coronavirus.

The police are passing along Federal Trade Commission (FTC) tips to help keep you safe from scammers:

Hang up on robocalls. Don’t press any numbers. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls, instead.

For more information, you can visit www.consumer.ftc.gov.

