Bismarck police warn of scam circulating again

Bismarck residents have been getting a phone call no one wants, but the police department is assuring people it’s just a scam.

More than 10 Bismarck residents notified police that a deputy, identifying themselves as “Deputy Ziegler” recently called them.

This is a common scam that occurs throughout the year where a caller says there’s a warrant out for a person’s arrest and it won’t be taken care of until they pay a fee over the phone.

Authorities say officers will never call and ask for money over the phone, no matter which department they work for.

