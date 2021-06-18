Bismarck police working to keep roads safe this summer

The temperatures are on the rise

Vision Zero reports 39 fatalities this year …which is five more than last year.

“People are getting vaccinated and are getting out doing more things. The people on the road are increasing and maybe people have not been just driving as much. Now more than ever, it’s important to really instill those personal responsibilities and values in people, “said Lauren Bjork, Safety Public Information manager.

Officer Joe Petersen is helping keep highways safe by keeping a close eye on at-risk drivers.

“We’re increasing patrols with distracted driving, seatbelt non usage, speed enforcing and also DUI’s,” Petersen said.

Calls about bad drivers on the road are being reported, making it easier to identify and point out common areas.

“We know certain hotspots are in town at certain times of day, that there’s a lot of people causing these violations. We’ll try to increase our patrols in that area during those peak times,” Petersen, said.

Petersen says’ DUI is a major concern, but when police are present things change quickly.

“If people are thinking about driving drunk and they see an officer driving past that bar, a lot of times they will rethink their decision, either call for a ride, or they’ll at least walk home.” Petersen said.

Petersen says if drivers slow down that will decrease the number of serious injuries and fatalities.

“Right around 25% of fatalities in 2020 and a lot of times in high-speed crashes; we’ll see those injuries as well, because of the increased speed. It just causes more damage to vehicles and ultimately more damage to humans.” Petersen said.