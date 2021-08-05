Bismarck Police Youth Bureau cast a line to form relationships with at-risk kids

The 46th annual Cops-n-Kids Fishing Derby went off without a hitch at Harmon Lake in Mandan on Wednesday, August 4.

Bismarck Police Youth Bureau hosts this event annually to create an opportunity for at-risk children and law-enforcement to form life-changing relationships.

What better way to do that than fishing?

Children are often referred to participate in the program by a school counselor, but any child can participate.

“The officers enjoy it as much as the kids. It gives them a an opportunity to get to know some of the kids they might run into and some of the relationships that are formed can last a lifetime,” says Teresa Carrigan, Bismarck Police Youth Bureau coordinator.

Carrigan says the Cops-n-Kids Fishing Derby is fully sponsored by donations from the community every year and Bismarck PD hopes this event will allow kids to hangout and know their local officers.

