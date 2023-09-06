BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The United States Postal Service in Bismarck is currently hiring people at the Rosser Avenue location.

According to a press release, the Postal Service has openings for pre-career entry-level jobs like letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks, and retail clerks.

In those jobs, employees can earn experience that could qualify them for full-time positions.

USPS promotes largely within, offering career development to help prepare employees to achieve their professional goals.

The USPS job fair in Bismarck will be at the 220 E Rosser Ave Post Office from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, September 7. They will be hiring for all entry-level positions.

Those applying need to be 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background investigation, they must also be available to work weekends and holidays.

If you are unable to make it to the job fair, you can still apply online.