Bismarck pregnancy and infant loss support group hosts 3rd annual 5K

Dana Schweitzer is one of the moms who’s a part of the Bismarck Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group.

The group supports families mourning the loss of a child during birth and after.

Schweitzer lost her youngest daughter who was 10 months old while in the hands of daycare. She said her daughter’s heart stopped beating suddenly.

“It’s very traumatic, it changes your life and it’s not something that it’s one day you wake up and you’re fine, it’s a constant everyday battle,” Facilitator of Bismarck Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss support group Schweitzer said.

Karey Eisenbarth is another member of the support group and supporter of the 5k.

“I always come with my friend,” Eisenbarth said.

Eisenbarth lost her son in 2007 after dying from heart complications.

“I still struggle with it, and I do think it’s important that families know that there’s a support group for them in the area,” Eisenbarth said.

This race gives families a place to honor the names of babies who passed.

“By naming that child or just giving that child a name can really help a family heal to know that their child is loved and honored and missed,” Schweitzer said.

Schweitzer said she hopes this walk and organization will provide hope for anyone who has lost a child.

“I felt very alone because nobody I knew had lost a child like that. I felt very alone, and I sought a support group,” Schweitzer said.

Eisenbarth says it has been 14 years since her son’s death, but Peyton James Eisenbarth will always be in her heart.

“He will always be a part of our family and we’ll see him again someday,” Eisenbarth said.

The Bismarck Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group meets once a month at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck.