BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck is preparing for the multi-day winter storm this week.

Bismarck Public Works is hard at work getting their equipment ready to keep the roads clear starting tomorrow.

State Street will be the workers’ first priority in clearing the snow for the drivers.

As far as using different strategies Bismarck Public works says every storm is different.

“The majority of winter events are going to be attacked the same,” said Crew Leader Chad Schiermeister. “It really just depends on how much wind are we going to get. Are we going to have to stay in one place longer? If it just continues to snow and snow we will still be out trying to keep our emergency routes open as much as possible.”

To help the snow plows make good progress drivers should stay back 150 feet from workers and do not drive around snow plows, because they may get stuck.