BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the North Dakota Cancer Coalition, prostate cancer is the number one most diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer in men in our state.

If you suffer from this terrible affliction, CHI St. Alexius has a support group to let you know you’re not alone.

KX News spoke with the hospital’s cancer program coordinator, who shares that the informal group is open to everyone.

You do not have to have prostate cancer to go, nor do you have to be a man, and the family, friends, and caregivers of those struggling with the disease are more than welcome to come.

“A lot of times, you think you’re the only one going through this particular issue,” explained coordinator Shawn Morlock. “Once you open up and you talk about it, other people get to saying ‘oh I went through that same thing’, or ‘I have that same thing happen’, and ‘this is how I dealt with it’. That emotional support and coping skills really helps when it comes to dealing with the stress and fear.”

The Cancer American Cancer Society estimates about one in six men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year alone.

While prostate cancer is relatively common, about 90% of all prostate cancers are detected when the cancer is confined to the prostate or the region around it, meaning treatment is usually successful.

The support group at CHI St. Alexius meets on the third Wednesday of each month. No sign-up or pre-registration is required.

To learn more, visit this page on CHI St. Alexius’s website.