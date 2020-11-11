Bismarck Public School fundraiser set to help students who are at-risk for homelessness

The Bismarck Public Schools Student In Transition program is calling on area residents to give back.

To raise money, the program is selling tickets for a calendar raffle.

The fundraiser will help students who are homeless, transients or at-risk of being homeless to have the same opportunities as the rest of their classmates.

We spoke with the program coordinator who says last year, they had over 500 students in the program but this year is different.

“I feel these youth are a little more vulnerable right now, especially with COVID. And so are their families. And so if we could wrap our arms around these kiddos even tighter, a little bit tighter this year, then we have in previous years. I think that shows them that we are here to support them no matter what kinds of crisis comes about,” Sherrice Roness, the Coordinator for the SIT program.

You can purchase a ticket at Bismarck Schools, Red Carpet Locations, or Dakota Nuts-n-Candy.

The tickets give you opportunity to win a prize weekly from Dec. 1 until Jan. 29.