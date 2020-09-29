Bismarck Public School says the goal is to return 6-12 grade students to school full time by end of October

Elementary students in the Bismarck Public School district returned to class on Tuesday full time. Now, students in grades sixth through 12th are up next.

The school district is currently gearing up to send back middle and high school students for full-time, face-to-face instruction.

Within the next few weeks, BPS is coming together to create a plan that will be sure to provide kids a safe environment.

“We’ve been planning forward all this time to start to bring kids back and what might this look like. Know we would rather take a small step forward and then wait some time and take another small step forward. We’d rather do that than move back into the hybrid. We’re really, really trying to avoid going to the hybrid,” explained Superintendent Jason Hornbacher.

Hornbacher says the goal is to have middle and high school kids return to school by the end of October.