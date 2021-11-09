Bismarck Public School students participate in community service activities at the Dakota Zoo

Bismarck Public Schools is teaching their students that giving back is key.

With the weather steadily growing colder, there is work that needs to be done to clean outdoor recreation areas. Two groups of Wachter Middle School- 8th grade students made their way to the Dakota Zoo to help in their clean up efforts.

While at the zoo they helped to rake leaves. Over the course of two days, 300 students were able to take part in the project. The school hosts a community service event every year around this time. Wachter Middle School teacher, Kevin Schmitcke, says this is a great opportunity for kids to work together outside the classroom.

“Kids have fun working together so it’s a good team building activity,” says Schmitcke.