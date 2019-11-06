Bismarck Public School Teams Up With Dairy Queen For Fundraiser

November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and Bismarck Public Schools are doing their part.

Tomorrow, BPS Students in Transition Program is teaming up with the Dairy Queen in Mandan for a fundraiser.

From 4 to 9 p.m. the restaurant will donate a portion of its sales to the organization.

There are about 350 students who qualify as being homeless in the Bismarck Public School system and as many 2.5 million youths per year.

The program was created back in 2006 to help students with the necessary tools they need to stay in school.

“The main purpose of students in transition is to keep those kids in school by doing what we can. So whether it is providing funds to get transportation back and forth from school or if they need school supplies we provide those,” said Renae Walker, Director of Community Relations.

The Students in Transition Program is having another fundraiser later this month at both Bearscat locations in Bismarck and Mandan.

A dollar for every doughnut with purple icing and white drizzle.

