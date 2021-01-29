Bismarck Public Schools adjusts event attendance guidelines

Following Gov. Doug Burgum’s statewide status change to green, Bismarck Public Schools has adjusted attendance guidelines for the winter season and intends to follow the ND Smart Restart Guidelines for the green phase.

These guidelines call for 75% of capacity and go into effect on Friday.

Here is an overview of those changes

Ticketed Events:

Basketball: Ticket sales for basketball games will be limited to the first 1,181 tickets sold at Century; 1,241 at Bismarck; and 1,275 at Legacy. Individuals purchasing tickets for others will be limited to no more than two per person unless your party is in attendance at the time of the purchase. BPS reserves the right to voucher games where projected attendance may exceed the capacity. In these instances, vouchers will be distributed to teams in advance with remaining tickets available for purchase at the door.

Hockey: VFW: Vouchers may be used for games against in town opponents. For these games, athletes will receive vouchers and the remaining 525 tickets will be available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. For games against out of town teams, ticket sales will be limited to the first 966 tickets sold. Individuals purchasing tickets for others will be limited to no more than two per person unless your party is in attendance at the time of the purchase.

Capital Ice Complex: Vouchers may be used for games against in town opponents. For these games, athletes will receive vouchers and the remaining 215 tickets will be available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. For games against out of town teams, ticket sales will be limited to the first 412 tickets sold. Individuals purchasing tickets for others will be limited to no more than two per person unless your party is in attendance at the time of the purchase.

Wrestling: Ticket sales for wrestling contests will be limited to the first 1,181 tickets sold at Century; 1,241 at Bismarck; and 1,275 at Legacy. Individuals purchasing tickets for others will be limited to no more than two per person unless your party is in attendance at the time of the purchase.

Swimming: Ticket sales for events held at the BSC Aquatic Center will be limited to the first 500 tickets sold. Individuals purchasing tickets for others will be limited to no more than two per person unless your party is in attendance at the time of the purchase.

Concerts/Fine Arts: Based upon the event, vouchers may still be used depending on the space used and the number of participants. Information will be shared with students by their instructors and will be indicated in the comments of the online schedule for the event

Other Schools: Attendance procedures at schools throughout the state may vary with some schools continuing to issue vouchers and in some instances, attendance being restricted or fans not being allowed. Please check with your coach prior to going out of town.

Non-ticketed Events (Middle School Sports): BPS continues to ask that spectators be limited to no more than four individuals per athlete whenever possible as some of these venues are much smaller in seating capacity than those at the high school level.

NDHSAA requires the use of masks for all spectators at all contests. BPS also requires that patrons maintain appropriate social distancing from other groups while in attendance.

Live Streaming: When possible, games will be live-streamed throughout the WDA conference. Please check the live streaming page on the WDA Sports webpage (www.wdasports.org) or the BPS Live Stream Page for links to games.