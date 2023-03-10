BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Public Schools wants feedback from the community about their experiences with the district.

According to a news release, all stakeholders are asked to take two minutes to complete a short questionnaire that can be found here.

BPS says the responses will help as the district evaluates future community engagement strategies.

Anyone who lives within BPS boundaries is invited to fill out the questionnaire.

The feedback can be submitted up until Friday, March 24 and the results will be shared with the Bismarck School Board.