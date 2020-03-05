Bismarck Public Schools Buses Getting Extra Security

Bismarck Public Schools is putting in an extra set of eyes on its buses.

Buses meant to transport students to and from school will now be equipped with six cameras. Each surveillance camera will not only be able to shoot video, but capture audio as well.

The project will begin this week, with 10 buses getting the new cameras, and plans to have all the buses equipped in time for the next school year.

“You know the safety of those kids rely on him to focus his efforts on driving. Paying attention to everything around him. So we don’t want him to worry about events that happen on the bus. So this allows if there is an altercation or something that happened, we can go back and review,” shared Darin Scherr, BPS Business and Operations Manager.

The entire project will cost around $160,000. The cameras will begin rolling automatically when the buses turn on.