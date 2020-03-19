Bismarck public schools canceled March 23-27 due to coronavirus

Bismarck Public Schools will be canceling school in all PreK-12 buildings for the week of March 23rd through March 27th due to the ongoing spread of Cornavirus in the state of North Dakota.

“The growing number of positive cases in the Bismarck-Mandan community is a substantial factor in this decision to help avoid further community spread. And decisions beyond March 27th will be made at a later date,” the district said in a statement.

“Bismarck Public Schools believes this proactive approach is in the best interest of our families and this community, specifically the most vulnerable at-risk populations such as the elderly and medically fragile,” the statement continued. “Bismarck Public Schools will continue to work with and seek guidance from local and state officials as we develop plans for a long term solution in these unprecedented times.”

Bismarck Public Schools will release guidance for students, staff, and parents by Friday evening, March 20th.

Next week, Bismarck Public School District staff will further develop its Distance Learning Plan, which will be used to provide direction and guidance throughout all Bismarck Schools.