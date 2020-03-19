Coronavirus

Bismarck public schools canceled March 23-27 due to coronavirus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Bismarck Public Schools will be canceling school in all PreK-12 buildings for the week of March 23rd through March 27th due to the ongoing spread of Cornavirus in the state of North Dakota. 

“The growing number of positive cases in the Bismarck-Mandan community is a substantial factor in this decision to help avoid further community spread. And decisions beyond March 27th will be made at a later date,” the district said in a statement.

“Bismarck Public Schools believes this proactive approach is in the best interest of our families and this community, specifically the most vulnerable at-risk populations such as the elderly and medically fragile,” the statement continued. “Bismarck Public Schools will continue to work with and seek guidance from local and state officials as we develop plans for a long term solution in these unprecedented times.”

Bismarck Public Schools will release guidance for students, staff, and parents by Friday evening, March 20th.

Next week, Bismarck Public School District staff will further develop its Distance Learning Plan, which will be used to provide direction and guidance throughout all Bismarck Schools. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

END PROPERTY TAX

Thumbnail for the video titled "END PROPERTY TAX"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"

FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON

Thumbnail for the video titled "FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON"

SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED"

COVID-19 and Cyberattacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 and Cyberattacks"

Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty"

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"

Reading Books Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Books Live"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge