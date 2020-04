Beginning Monday, April 6, Bismarck Public Schools is expanding their meal locations from 18 to 23 sites which has changed some times and locations for lunches.

Most meals will be served out of a school bus, and WMS, CHS, BHS, Moses and Lincoln will continue to serve as usual.

Below is all 23 sites and meal times.

BPS said their goal is to spread out across Bismarck to reach as many children as possible while also keeping staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.