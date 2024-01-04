BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Paw Art fundraiser is hosted by the Bismarck Public Schools Foundation for the fourth year.

According to a news release, the event raises funds to support the BPS Foundation, the Central Dakota Humane Society, the Bismarck Public Schools Fine Arts Department, and the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association.

Those who want to participate must submit a $20 donation and a photo of a pet. After that, BPS students will draw a portrait of that pet. K-12 student artists can participate so the portraits will vary.

Those who donate say that not knowing what kind of portrait they get adds to the enjoyment. Donors will also see their pets featured in the Paw Art Showcase at Bismarck Arts and Gallery Association.

The showcase will take place on Tuesday, March 26, and online in the Paw Art Parade video that plays on April 11, which is National Pet Day.

The deadline to submit donations and photos is on Friday, February 16.

If you would like more information, you can visit this website.