Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck Public Schools halting return of in-person instruction for grades 6-9

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After Gov. Doug Burgum changed 16 counties’ risk levels to orange, or high, during his Wednesday press briefing, including Burleigh County, Bismarck Public Schools announced they are halting their plans to have grades 6 through 9 return to face-to-face instruction.

Just a bit ago, Mandan Public Schools made the same announcement.

Both Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools originally announced that more students would return to in-person instruction on Oct. 19. That was reversed on Wednesday.

Renae Walker, the Director of Community Relations for BPS, said secondary schools will continue in a hybrid model. Elementary schools will continue with the current full-time, face-to-face instruction, and secondary schools will send out information on revisions to the hybrid model.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

St. Mary's Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

Nedrose Football

New Salem Football

Intermodal Train

Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BPD License Scanners

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Breast Cancer & Mental Health

KX Gives Back

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/14

Wednesday's Forecast: Cold and very windy

NDC OCT 14

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Surrey Quints

Bottineau Outbreak Follow

Bridge Collapse Follow

Bismarck Cross Country

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss