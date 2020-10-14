Bismarck Public Schools halting return of in-person instruction for grades 6-9

After Gov. Doug Burgum changed 16 counties’ risk levels to orange, or high, during his Wednesday press briefing, including Burleigh County, Bismarck Public Schools announced they are halting their plans to have grades 6 through 9 return to face-to-face instruction.

Just a bit ago, Mandan Public Schools made the same announcement.

Both Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools originally announced that more students would return to in-person instruction on Oct. 19. That was reversed on Wednesday.

Renae Walker, the Director of Community Relations for BPS, said secondary schools will continue in a hybrid model. Elementary schools will continue with the current full-time, face-to-face instruction, and secondary schools will send out information on revisions to the hybrid model.