Bismarck Public Schools in search of bus drivers

School bus driver shortages could impact Bismarck students in the upcoming school year.

The fall school semester doesn’t start until next month, but administrators with the transportation department are already looking to hire activity bus drivers.

School officials say they have enough drivers for routine routes and drops offs but not enough drivers for school activities like field trips and sports.

“We didn’t have any field trips August through the Christmas time frame, and that put a lot of pressure on bussing and transporting these students in the spring as kids wanted to get out and get to these field trips and be more normal,” said Jason Schafer, Transportation Coordinator Bismarck Public Schools.

