Bismarck Public Schools launches new nutrition program

When it comes to students getting proper nutrition, Bismarck Public Schools are trying something new.

The Lunch Box Buddy program allows kids who bring their own lunch from home to have the choice to add more to their meal.

Students can pick from three items like a vegetable, milk, grain, fruit or dessert at no additional charge.

“We know we’re not going to please everybody’s pallet with our main entrees and so we know that kids are going to bring lunches from home, and we just want to be able to help parents out,” said Michelle Wagner, the BPS child nutrition program director.

The Lunch Box Buddy program is federally funded through the USDA and will last throughout the school year.

