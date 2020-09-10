Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Bismarck Public Schools makes changes to learning model; K-5 will soon be face-to-face every day

Bismarck Public Schools has altered their learning model to soon have students in grades K-5 transition from the Hybrid A-B model to face-to-face instruction, five days a week beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29.

BPS said in a post on their Fall Reentry Information page that they “understand that having students in school is best for their social, emotional, and academic success” and positive COVID-19 cases “continue to remain low for student age populations” and because of those reasons, Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher recommended the following:

Students in grades K-5 will begin face-to-face instruction, five days a week, on Sept. 29. Masks are still required unless a 6-foot social distance can be maintained, and mask and handwashing breaks will be built into the day.

Students in grades 6-12 will continue operating in the Hybrid A-B model, though the post said secondary schools are identifying students who require additional face-to-face instruction and those students will return to school more often.

All PreK-12 students who are currently distance learning will continue distance learning.

Dr. Hornbacher said students in grades PreK-5 will have the opportunity to transfer in or out of distance learning at the end of the nine weeks, on Friday, Oct. 30.

To read the full update on the BPS Fall Reentry page, CLICK HERE.

