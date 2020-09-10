Bismarck Public Schools makes changes to learning model; K-5 will soon be face-to-face every day

Bismarck Public Schools has altered their learning model to soon have students in grades K-5 transition from the Hybrid A-B model to face-to-face instruction, five days a week beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29.

BPS said in a post on their Fall Reentry Information page that they “understand that having students in school is best for their social, emotional, and academic success” and positive COVID-19 cases “continue to remain low for student age populations” and because of those reasons, Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher recommended the following:

Students in grades K-5 will begin face-to-face instruction, five days a week, on Sept. 29. Masks are still required unless a 6-foot social distance can be maintained, and mask and handwashing breaks will be built into the day.

Students in grades 6-12 will continue operating in the Hybrid A-B model, though the post said secondary schools are identifying students who require additional face-to-face instruction and those students will return to school more often.

All PreK-12 students who are currently distance learning will continue distance learning.

Dr. Hornbacher said students in grades PreK-5 will have the opportunity to transfer in or out of distance learning at the end of the nine weeks, on Friday, Oct. 30.

