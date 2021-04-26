Bismarck Public Schools mask policy to end May 4

Bismarck Public Schools mask policy will soon end after a vote from the school board on Monday.

Dr. Jason Hornbacher, the BPS superintendent, recommended schools remove their mask policy beginning Tuesday, May 4 and said students can still choose to wear a mask if they wish.

The board voted in favor of the recommendation.

After May 4, internal contact tracing will also cease. The state Health Department will take over.

Hornbacher said this decision was because of the COVID-19 emergency declaration ending this Friday and cases dropping.

The board said a meeting with administrators will be set up soon to discuss a plan on how teachers can answer questions that may arise. Parents who don’t agree with the removal of the mask policy can move their children to distance learning.