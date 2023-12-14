BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — K-12 Dive has named Bismarck Public Schools the District of the Year for 2023.

When reviewing potential candidates for this year’s honor, K-12 Dive looked at the district’s curriculum development, literacy commitment, and Peer to Peer program.

“It’s a national award. K12-Dive is the entity that selected us. And they had some recommendations and I think based upon some of the work that we’ve been progressing over the past few years, really striving to meet our district mission ’empowering every learner to strive,’ there are some organizations that are looking for districts that are committed to that personalization,” said Dr. Ben Johnson, the assistant superintendent secondary school for BPS.

K-12 Dive also specifically identified the Empower(ED) program as a stand-out for the district.

“It’s an opportunity for juniors and seniors in high school to earn core subject credits, so math, science, social studies, English, and physical education, credits they would need in order to graduate from high school but to do that through a different context. Through the context of value-ed community projects with community partners or projects where they’re recognizing a need in the community,” said Pat Phillips, the systems innovator for the Learning Design Innovation Team.

BPS cites programs like this one as one of the keys to their success.

“It’s really about a team at BPS thinking about innovative ways that we can generate relevant and authentic experiences for learners that add value to our community and add value to their educational experience,” Phillips said.

They also applaud all their students and faculty for making the honor possible.