BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s another busy fall for Bismarck Public Schools.

Leaders just opened two new schools this year and they welcomed back 13,678 students, the highest enrollment ever recorded for a North Dakota school district.

And while more students are rolling through the doors, the school district says they need more bus drivers.

School leaders say right now, there’s a high demand for bus drivers and monitors which can lead to some transportation challenges.

For instance, families may notice different bus routes and changes to the usual pick-up and drop-off times.

If you’re interested in applying, the district says there is a variety of positions, available, which can accommodate different work schedules.