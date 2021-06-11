Bismarck Public Schools opens library doors over the summer

Bismarck Public Schools has opened the library doors of all of its schools to everyone in the area to check out books.



The district is encouraging everyone to participate in the summer-long educational activities hosted at a number of its libraries.



Activities include literacy, and STEM maker and taker projects.

“Each week there is a different theme. This week was pirate week,” said Misti Frank, Library Media System Innovator. “There were some vocabulary games with different pirate words they were able to make a puppet with pirate themes, there was some stem activities where they were building blocks making pirate ships, they had a plank.”



The theme for next week is ‘Once Upon a Time’ and will be based on fairy tales.