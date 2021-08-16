Bismarck Public Schools prepare for 25th annual Fill the Bus School Supply Drive

The first day of school is right around the corner for Bismarck and surrounding communities.

Later this week, Bismarck Public Schools will hold its 25th annual Fill the Bus School Supply Drive.

Donations will be accepted Wednesday morning at 6 at Bismarck North and South Red-Carpet Carwash locations.

They are asking for traditional supplies as well as one particular item just as needed as notebooks and pens.

“One of the things we didn’t need years ago was earbuds. All of the students we do ask that they have earbuds that they can plug into their computers just so that they have the ability to listen and read online,” said Stacey Lang, Development Director Bismarck Foundation.

The drive ends Wednesday night at 6.

Supplies will be taken to schools and sorted for students in need.