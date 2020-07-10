Bismarck Public Schools preparing to get students back in class

It’s been about four months since Gov. Doug Burgum officially closed all schools in the state.

But with the new school year approaching, administrators and education professionals are discussing plans to get students back to class– in person.

The upcoming school year is expected to bring new challenges to schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Their top concern? Safety.

Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher says the district is looking to take a hybrid approach that follows government guidelines while still getting students in the classroom.

“There’s just an excitement about getting kids back. As much fear as there is in that, about coming back, there is an excitement about the reestablishing of face-to-face relationships,” Hornbacher said.

Hornbacher also says surveys will be sent out next week to people in Bismarck to get feedback on the planning process. He said he does, however, anticipate keeping the August start date.

Plus, the health and safety of kids isn’t the only concern. North Dakota United Teachers’ Union President Nick Archuleta said the wellbeing of 11,500 members of NDU also needs to be included in the planning. Archuleta says he’s optimistic for the fall, but added that how schools open will vary by district.

“When I speak with teachers who don’t have a high COVID presence in their communities, they just want to go back to school. Quite likely that’s what will happen there,” Archuleta said. “In some of the larger communities, there’s some real trepidation about going back to school.”

As schools look for guidance on reopening this fall, Gov. Burgm is expected to provide more information Tuesday in his weekly press conference.

Superintendent Hornbacher says he expects to have a school re-entry plan shortly after hearing the Governors’ guidance next week.