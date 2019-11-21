Bismarck Public Schools Receive Music Grant

Bismarck Public Schools is celebrating after being awarded a grant.

As part of new funding, the state legislature approved $94,000 to BPS.

The money will go toward a new program aimed to help kids use music as a way to help with emotional and social learning.

Fourth and fifth graders will get free instruments to borrow.

The program is called share the music and it aims to help kids who can’t always afford a brand new instrument.

“Any family in the district can apply for these instruments. So if they are in a tough position, students in transition will certainly be one of those. They can apply and get these instruments. And then they get use them their entire career while they are in the Bismarck Public Schools” said BPS Fine Arts Coordinator Shawn Oban.

With this grant, teachers believe they will be able to spread music education to students who did not have access before.

“What we advocate for is that all kids should have access and equal access to music education. No matter what school. No matter what level they’re in,” said Brian Saylor, member of North Dakota Music Educators Association.

Music education before this grant was placed on a back burner to core classes, such as math, reading and science.

“It’s important to educate kids in music. It has many benefits for their academic life. Not just learning how to play that instrument or learning how to sing,” said Saylor.

The North Dakota Music Educators Association has been advocating for music programming for two state legislative sessions.

Teachers will also be benefitting from the grant as Bismarck Public Schools plans to send them to professional development and conventions to better teach kids music education.