Bismarck Public Schools Reentry Survey results out

The results from the Bismarck Public Schools Reentry Survey are in.

Parents, students and the community were all asked a series of questions about the upcoming school year concerning the coronavirus pandemic, what they believe BPS should focus on, where their concerns lie and more.

12,035 parents, 1,613 staff and 108 community members responded to the survey.

Results:

Question: Once the school closure restrictions have been lifted, will you be comfortable sending your child to school?

Among parents 46.8% said yes, without a doubt 42.1% said yes, with precautions 11.1% said no, absolutely not



Question: Once the school closure restrictions have been lifted, will you be comfortable returning to work/school?

Among staff 33.8% said yes, without a doubt 60% said yes, with precautions 6.2% said no, absolutely not



Question: Once the school closure restrictions have been lifted, do you think parents will be comfortable having their children return to school?

Among the community 28.7% said yes, without a doubt 63% said yes, with precautions 8.3% said no, absolutely not



Question: Rate the following precautions that might maintain or increase your confidence in returning to work/school.

Among parents, highest to lowest priority 1-Sanitizer, 2-Illness Policy, 3-Visitors, 4-Lunch Location, 5-Modified School Day, 6-Modified recess/PE, etc., 7-Suspending Clubs/Activities



Parent results

Question: Rate the following precautions that might maintain or increase your confidence in returning to work/school.

Among staff, highest to lowest priority 1-Illness Policy, 2-Sanitizer, 3-Visitors, 4-Modified School Day, 5-Modified recess/PE, etc, 6-Lunch Location, 7-Suspending Clubs/Activities



Staff results

Question: Rate the following precautions that might maintain or increase your confidence in returning to work/school.

Community results

Question: Considering the parameters explained above in each of the models, what is your plan for school in August of 2020?

Among parents 87.3% said my plan is to send my child to school to participate in face-to-face instruction 12.7% said my plan is to keep my child at home and participate in Bismarck Public Schools’ provided distance learning



Question: Can you support a plan that offers a choice between in-person education or distance learning as school starts this fall?

Among the community 66.7% said yes 22.2% said in person only 5.6% said distance learning 5.6% said not sure



Question: Rate your capacity to successfully deliver online/blended instruction.

Among staff 8.6% said I need support 28.8% said I am somewhat confident 44% said I am confident 18.7% said does not apply to my position



Question: For those that qualify for district transportation, pick the plan that best describes your plan for the fall.

Among parents 24.7% said my child will use district transportation 44.8% said my child will not use district transportation 13.2% said we are uncertain at this time 17.4% said this does not apply to our family, as we do not qualify for transportation



BPS will draft a Smart Restart plan between July 21-27 after discussing with staff and parents more, according to BPS Community Relations Director Renae Walker, although dates are subject to change.

The plan will then go to the BPS Board for consideration and approval on July 30. After a plan is approved, training and staff development in new health protocols will begin.