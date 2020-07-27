Bismarck Public Schools release draft of Fall School Restart Plan

Bismarck Public Schools released a draft of the BPS Fall School Restart Plan on Monday, including specific criteria depending on the risk level of COVID-19 in the community.

BPS says families can choose from two primary instructional models, considering that the Face-to-Face model can be altered at any time:

Face-to-Face : a blended model with the goal of being at school in a face-to-face setting as often as circumstances allow.

: a blended model with the goal of being at school in a face-to-face setting as often as circumstances allow. Distance Learning: a model where students are primarily based from their home environment. (PreK-12 parents can transfer their child into the Distance Learning Model by calling 701-323-4101 to register between July 28-July 31 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.)

The following chart describes the circumstances of each mode of instruction BPS will use depending on risk level in the community:

Credit: Bismarck Public Schools

With the blue/green and yellow Face-to-Face mode of instruction, BPS says any positive case of coronavirus must be reported to the school nurse/district nurse and a designated space to quarantine sick students will be identified in all buildings. Students with coronavirus symptoms will be required to wear a mask and will be quarantined until they are picked up.

BPS also ask that students and staff ask themselves the following four questions every day as they prepare for school:

Since your last day in school, have you had any of these symptoms that are not attributable to another condition, like allergies, for example? Fever or Chills (A fever is defined as a temperature of 100.4◦F) Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue Congestion or Runny Nose Nausea, Vomiting or Diarrhea Muscle or Body Aches Headache Sore throat New loss of taste or smell



Has your child been tested for COVID-19 due to symptoms or contact, and the results are pending? If yes we ask that you do not send your child to school until: Your child’s test is negative AND Your child has been fever-free x24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and other symptoms have improved



Has your child tested positive for COVID-19 or was directed by a healthcare provider to stay home? We ask that you do not send your child to school until: Your child has been isolated for at least 10 days from symptom-onset and at least three days have passed since symptoms have improved OR Your medical provider has determined a different illness than COVID-19 and cleared your child to return to school



Has your child had close contact (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with someone testing positive for COVID-19? We ask that: You do not send your child to school until your child has been isolated for 14 days and experiences no COVID-19 symptoms If symptoms do present during the isolation period, seek medical guidance and possible testing for COVID-19



Below are the next steps for BPS:

To read the full draft, including specifics for each risk level like health and safety plans, communication, training, school meals, transportation, the instructional plans, activities, early childhood and home visiting, CLICK HERE.

To give feedback to BPS on the draft linked above, CLICK HERE.