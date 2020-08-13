Bismarck Public Schools revises Reentry Plan to move to hybrid schedule

Despite approving a Fall Reentry Plan on July 30, Bismarck Public School Board revised the plan on Aug. 12 in a vote of 3 to 2 to move to a hybrid learning schedule instead of solely face-to-face instruction, citing rising coronavirus cases in the county.

Superintendent Jason Hornbacher made the recommendation to start the school year at Level 3 Hybrid.

He cited the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among BPS staff, in the city and in Burleigh and Morton Counties.

He also said if BPS opens face-to-face all week, the district won’t be able to sustain that model very long.

School will still start on Aug. 31, and hybrid AB-AB learning calendars are being finalized and will be sent to BPS parents and staff hopefully on Thursday, Director of Community Relations at BPS Renae Walker said.

