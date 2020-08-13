Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck Public Schools revises Reentry Plan to move to hybrid schedule

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Despite approving a Fall Reentry Plan on July 30, Bismarck Public School Board revised the plan on Aug. 12 in a vote of 3 to 2 to move to a hybrid learning schedule instead of solely face-to-face instruction, citing rising coronavirus cases in the county.

Superintendent Jason Hornbacher made the recommendation to start the school year at Level 3 Hybrid.

He cited the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among BPS staff, in the city and in Burleigh and Morton Counties.

He also said if BPS opens face-to-face all week, the district won’t be able to sustain that model very long.

School will still start on Aug. 31, and hybrid AB-AB learning calendars are being finalized and will be sent to BPS parents and staff hopefully on Thursday, Director of Community Relations at BPS Renae Walker said.

To read the Fall Reentry Plan in its entirety, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Scouts @ Food Pantry

Special Education Grant

Remdesivir at Trinity

Crowded Jails

Dr. Wynne on School Spread

ERG Money

Apartment Fire Safety

Warehouse Found

Brick Oven Bakery Helps Fire Victim

Wednesday. August 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Census Safety

Bismarck Guidelines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 8/12

Construction on 43rd

Push to Remove Measure 3

Vaping and COVID-19

YHF

Mandan Soccer

TMCS postpones Fall sports

Body Identified

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss