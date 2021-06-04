Bismarck Public Schools summer lunch program starting Monday

For some kids in the area, school isn’t just a place for learning. It may be their main source of meals throughout the day.

That’s why starting Monday, USDA’s summer meal program will start providing lunches to kids in need.

Bismarck Public Schools Child Nutrition Program Director Michelle Wagner says BPS has been serving meals over the summer at parks and schools for the past five years or so.

But this year with the pandemic, even more locations in Bismarck will be offering meals thanks to federal waivers aiming to increase access to food in areas where they wouldn’t normally.

One of those new locations is Custer Park, where Wagner expects more families will show up since it’s located just across from Hillside pool.

“It definitely fills that gap. A lot of kids in our community do rely on school meals for the breakfast and their lunch, so they’re getting at least two nutritious meals a day. When we don’t have school, they still need to eat. So this is definitely a place they can come and they can get that meal that maybe they’re not getting on a regular basis during the summer,” Wagner said.

The meals will begin being offered this Monday through July 16. For a full list of locations, that information can be found here.