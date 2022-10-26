BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — School will finally be out for Jason Hornbacher, the superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools, on June 30, 2023 — when he officially retires.

After graduating from Bismarck High School in 1984, Hornbacher attended Bismarck State College and graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a Master’s Degree, and Doctorate in Educational Leadership. He started his career in education at Saxvik Elementary School, then taught at Wachter Middle School. After serving as an assistant principal and athletic director at Jamestown Middle School, he returned to Bismarck and served as the principal of several schools around the area.

In addition to his K-12 career, Hornbacher is also a veteran of the armed services (having served in Desert Storm) , a former president and federal relations coordinator of the NDAESP, as well as an educational consultant and instructor for the University of Mary.

In a message to his coworkers, Hornbacher stated the following:

BPS Colleagues,

I will be retiring as Superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools, effective June 30, 2023. This notification is early to ensure the Bismarck Public School Board has sufficient time to hire a replacement. BPS will always be home to me and has provided me every opportunity to learn and grow as a student and educator. I will miss working with, laughing with, and learning with all of you! The collective work BPS has accomplished over the past 4 years is only surpassed by the incredible relationships we have forged with each other, this community and most importantly the relationships we have with students and parents that call BPS home.

I enter this next phase of my life with a deep commitment to being the best husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother possible. It has been a privilege working with you and serving this community for over three decades. When I was first hired by BPS the slogan was BPS is #1, I believe that slogan still rings true today! Thank you for allowing me to serve you!

Hornbacher has provided advance notice of his retirement to allow the Bismarck School Board time to determine who will succeed him.

More information about the Bismarck Public Schools board and the superintendent can be found on their website.