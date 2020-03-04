Bismarck Public Schools taking precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus

Bismarck Public Schools (BPS) are taking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to plan, prepare and respond to coronavirus, said the BPS Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher.

“While the risk to those living in the U.S. remains low, we want you to know that BPS is monitoring the situation, and we are planning our response to the health and academic needs of students in case of an outbreak,” said Dr. Hornbacher.

The guidance BPS received from the North Dakota Department of Health is to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue; clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and objects; get plenty of rest, drink fluids and eat healthy foods; avoid close contact with people who are sick; and stay home when you are sick.

“Bismarck Public Schools takes the safety of our students and staff very seriously. We will continue to monitor the situation, work with state and local health officials, and follow recommended guidance as it becomes available,” said Dr. Hornbacher.