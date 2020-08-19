Bismarck Public Schools teams up with Applebee’s to raise money for meal costs

Applebee’s is giving back, and you can help with your appetite.

Bismarck Public Schools Foundation is teamed up with the franchise to help students in need.

Around 700 families in the District’s Nutritional Program face difficulties when it comes to covering meal costs.

On Tuesday, both the south and north Applebee’s locations will donate 20 percent of their profits toward the student hunger initiative.

This fundraiser applies to both take-out and dine-in meals. Just inform them you are there for the BPS fundraiser.

“I think it’s really great that Applebee’s is partnering with us because it allows us those community partnerships to work together towards a common goal. It’s helping a local business, but we’re also helping those students in need that their families are struggling to pay for their lunches. So it’s a really great opportunity to do both,” shared Stacey Lang, the Development Director for the BPS Foundation.

If you can’t make it to Applebees, you can always donate online: https://www.bpsfoundation.com/support-your-passion/