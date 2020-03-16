Bismarck Public Schools to provide free meals to any child ages 1-18

Bismarck Public Schools will provide free meals for any child ages 1 to 18 regardless of the school they attend, public or private, beginning Tuesday.

A to-go bag that will include lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the front door or by the parking lot of the following schools: BECEP at Richholt, Grimsrud, Moses, Myhre, Will-Moore, Wachter Middle School, Bismarck High, Century High and South Central High School.

Meals will also be offered at Cenex Gas Station roundabout in Lincoln.