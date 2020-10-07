Bismarck Public Schools to transition grades 6-9 from hybrid learning to completely in-person, starting Oct. 19

Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher is transitioning students in grades six through nine to in-person learning.

The transition will go as follows:

Grades 6-8 : Students in grades 6-8 will be transitioned from the Hybrid model to face-to-face on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

This date could be impacted by dramatic changes in staffing, dashboard data and the impact of COVID on the community.

Grade 9 : Students in grade 9 will be transitioned from the Hybrid model to face-to-face instruction on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

This date could also be changed.

Students in grades 10-12 will continue in the Hybrid model and no date for bringing back grades 10-12 has been established.

Registration: Students in grades 6-12 will have the opportunity to transfer in or out of Distance Learning at the end of the nine weeks (Friday, Oct. 30) for the rest of the first semester.

If you have a special circumstance and wish to be considered for a transfer from either Distance Learning or Face-to-Face, please contact your school by Monday, Oct. 12.



All registration changes will be handled on a case-by-case basis to ensure appropriate staffing and proper health and safety protocols.

According to BPS, this staggered approach allows the district to ensure that they have adequate staff and substitutes to cover grades PK-9 face-to-face instruction as well as grades 10-12 hybrid instruction.

Masks are still required unless 6-foot social distance can be maintained.

Protocols for close-contact tracing and COVID positive exposure continue to be strictly enforced and students/staff are to stay home if they are sick.

The BPS COVID Task Force will continue to monitor cases weekly.

BPS will follow the updated close-contact tracing protocols and the response to COVID positive cases as outlined by NDDoH guidelines.