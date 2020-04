The Bismarck Public Works Department is asking residents to put out only bagged garbage when placing their garbage out for collection.

“We ask residents for their cooperation and ask them not to put furniture, mattresses, cardboard, or any items other than bagged garbage out for pick up,” the department says. “Garbage must be bagged or it will not be picked up.”

Residents can take other items to the Bismarck landfill. The hours of operation are Monday – Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.