Bismarck Public Works Says They May Have to Start Enforcing a Snow Removal Ordinance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck Public Works has noticed a trend already this winter.

Roads and Streets Supervisor Keith Glass said people are continuously dumping snow from their homes onto city streets.

It’s illegal under city ordinance, with a penalty of up to a $1,500 fine — but the problem is enforcing it.

Glass said he plans to work more closely with the Bismarck Police Department to crack down on snow causing a hazard on city rights-of-way.

“We’ve been sending people letters who have been doing it. We’re going to have to start doing something to get citizens to stop pushing their snow out on the streets because it slows us down. Instead of us plowing up and down the street, we’re having to back up and try to push that snow on the boulevard,” Glass explained.

Bismarck Police said they haven’t been told about the plan yet, but would be willing to help enforce snow removal. The Police Chief said they’ve gotten plenty of complaints about snow being in the way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Winter Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Firefighting"

Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under 100"

Snow Removal Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Issues"

Election Packet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Packet"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"

Diocese Releases Names

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diocese Releases Names"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2"

Thursday Forecast: Overcast & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Overcast & Cooler"

Someone You Should Know: 2019 Year In Review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: 2019 Year In Review"

COFFEE AND WEIGHT

Thumbnail for the video titled "COFFEE AND WEIGHT"

Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win"

Flasher Boys looking to build

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Boys looking to build"

Kari Warberg EarthKind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kari Warberg EarthKind"

Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19"

New Year's Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Year's Baby"

Day Drinkin Daddy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day Drinkin Daddy"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20"

Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge