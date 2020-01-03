Bismarck Public Works Says They May Have to Start Enforcing a Snow Removal Ordinance

Bismarck Public Works has noticed a trend already this winter.

Roads and Streets Supervisor Keith Glass said people are continuously dumping snow from their homes onto city streets.

It’s illegal under city ordinance, with a penalty of up to a $1,500 fine — but the problem is enforcing it.

Glass said he plans to work more closely with the Bismarck Police Department to crack down on snow causing a hazard on city rights-of-way.

“We’ve been sending people letters who have been doing it. We’re going to have to start doing something to get citizens to stop pushing their snow out on the streets because it slows us down. Instead of us plowing up and down the street, we’re having to back up and try to push that snow on the boulevard,” Glass explained.

Bismarck Police said they haven’t been told about the plan yet, but would be willing to help enforce snow removal. The Police Chief said they’ve gotten plenty of complaints about snow being in the way.