Bismarck Public Works will be taking a look at your garbage

You may notice Bismarck Public Works officials in your neighborhood looking at and photographing the contents of trash bins from Oct. 11-14.

It’s part of a set-out study to improve trash and recycling service to city residents.

Through a partnership with HDR engineering, officials will be evaluating the volume of materials being set out for collection with garbage and recycling containers each week. This includes extra bags of materials, yard debris, and small bulky items that are set outside of garbage and recycling containers.

Nothing will be removed from your trash. The results of the survey will be used for future management of set-out materials.

