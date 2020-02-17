Bismarck ranks #12 among states for Best State Capitals To Live In

“The Capital City” is apparently a capital place for people to live, according to a recent data survey.

Bismarck comes in at #12 on a list of the nation’s “Best Capitals In Which To Live.”

Personal financial information website WalletHub looked at measures such as affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life and compiled the data into rankings of the best capitals to live in according to the information.

Based on the data survey, Bismarck ranks:

1 st – Low Unemployment Rate

– Low Unemployment Rate 2 nd – Median Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 2 nd – Low Percentage of Population in Poverty

– Low Percentage of Population in Poverty 8 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 10 th – Health Conditions

– Health Conditions 21 st – Percentage of State-Local- & Federal-Government Employees

– Percentage of State-Local- & Federal-Government Employees 29th – Percentage of Adults with Bachelor’s Degree or Higher

The best state capital to live in? Austin, Texas, according to the survey.

The least popular state capital to live in? Trenton, New Jersey.

You can read more about the survey and its methodology here.