Bismarck remembers 9/11

Luke Turner remembers Sept. 11, 2001.

“It was a beautiful Tuesday morning, late summer day. I was watching an early morning news program, and I saw the planes crash into the towers,” the Bismarck local said. “I knew something was totally going on and it was changing, and not for the good.”

He’s like a lot of Americans who can tell you exactly where they were on that morning 19 years ago.



“I was working in the office, had the radio on, when I saw the first plane. I thought, ‘Well, how could that happen?’ Then when I heard the second one went in, I went out and told people I think we’re under attack,” Gary Neigum, Bismarck local, said.

That pivotal day nearly two decades ago left close to 3,000 Americans dead. It remains the single deadliest terrorist attack in human history. The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce helped mark the anniversary today with a drive-thru lunch event for first responders, military members and healthcare workers.



“Nineteen years. Unbelievable it’s been that long,” said Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.

Sanford was helping the National Guard hand out meals today. He explains why it’s so important to remember 9/11.

“The war on terror has taken a lot of military resources and sent a lot of folks overseas for the last 19 years,” Sanford said.

National Guard Deputy Adjutant Gen. Jackie Huber says the day is a reminder of not only those lost.

“We just never can take for granted the freedoms that we have in this nation,” Huber said.

Huber says even if handing out a bagged lunch is a small gesture, it’s important to show thanks.

“The gratitude when we see people willing to recognize what we take for granted on a day-to-day basis, to take time out of their schedules to grill a brat for us, and say thank you for what you’re doing,” Huber said.

The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce spokesperson says they usually host a sit-down lunch for military members, but this was the first year they did a drive-thru.