BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 22 years after the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers, Bismarck residents are walking to remember the fallen.

With support from the North Dakota National Guard, Team Red White, and Blue (Team RWB) hosted their ninth annual 9/11 Remembrance Observance.

During the event, community members carried Old Glory to the global War on Terror Memorial outside of Fraine Barracks. Team RWB coordinator Thea Jorgensen says their organization is committed to showing support and remembrance for generations to come.

“We find that the further and further we get away from September 11, 2001, the numbers tend to slow down a little bit,” she stated, “but it’s really our commitment just to let the families know that we’ll never forget their loved ones.”

Jorgensen says the remembrance is also for family members of any fallen soldier in the war on terror. The event allows them to see the appreciation their community has for their loved ones who gave their lives for our country.