Bismarck officials are reminding residents a citywide snow emergency remains in effect as crews work to widen snow-clogged residential streets and emergency routes.

The city says vehicles that are parked on emergency routes will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Bismarck Public Works snow crews are working to widen streets and open access to mailboxes and driveways.

“We ask citizens for their continued patience and cooperation during this significant snow event,” the public works department notes in a statement.

The city also has a few reminders and requests for Bismarck residents and businesses: