Bismarck Representative Rick Becker told KX News Sunday he’s running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. John Hoeven.

Becker announced Jan. 20 he would not be seeking re-election to the state legislature when his term ends this year. The District 7 lawmaker served in the House since 2012.

Becker says, if elected, he’d bring a more conservative approach to the Senate, and that the country is currently going down a path that is “ill advised.” Becker noted Sen. Hoeven’s vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Congress, saying he would not have voted for it.