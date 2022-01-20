Bismarck Rep. Rick Becker not seeking re-election

Bismarck Representative Rick Becker announced he will not seek re-election when his term ends this year.

The District 7 Republican lawmaker has served in the House since 2012.

He’s a plastic surgeon in Bismarck who says life has been busy, and retiring was something he began considering at the end of the 2019 session.

Becker founded the Bastiat caucus in the legislature, which he describes as a “freedom caucus” that grew over his 10 years in the assembly.

Becker says he’s proud of passing second amendment preservation legislation, as well as Andrew’s law, which established protections for confidential drug informants.

“I brought a certain sense of accountability to the chamber that when you say you believe something that you really do act accordingly. Even in the early years of my 10 years, I would have legislators after votes come and explain themselves to me, where they didn’t need to at all, but I knew early on that being steadfast and being principled was going to have an effect on people,” Becker said.

Becker says while he won’t serve in the next session, he hopes the legislature prioritizes passing school choice for K-12 students, reforming higher education spending and eliminating property taxes.