Bismarck reporting more IRS scam calls than usual during tax season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tax season is underway, and, according to the Bismarck ND City Government Facebook page, Bismarck is receiving more reports of IRS scam calls than usual.

As a reminder, the IRS will not contact you by phone in the event there is an issue with your taxes or SSN.

Other important things to remember are that scam artists pretend to be people we want to trust, like government officials, law enforcement, bank staff and more; to not always trust your caller ID; if you are asked to send or wire money or buy prepaid cash cards, never do so — a legitimate government agency or business will never ask you to wire money, buy prepaid cards (including prepaid gift cards such as iTunes, Best Buy, etc.), or deposit money into another person’s account; and to hang up, every time — don’t “press 1” to be taken off a call list.

Anyone experiencing these calls, or if you’re looking to report the phone number that is calling you, contact the Consumer Fraud Division of the Attorney General’s Office.

