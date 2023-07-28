BISMARK, N.D. (KXNET) — People aren’t the only ones who enjoy ice cream, some of our furry friends do too!

Miles of Love Dog Rescue is hosting a Paws for Ice Cream meet and greet. Fido’s Fire and Ice Cream truck is on-hand ready to give out treats to both you and the dogs.

The rescue says this is a great chance to meet some of the rescues’ adoptable dogs that sometimes get overlooked due to their age.

“Most of them are one to two. Most of them are full-grown. And they might have a couple of little things to work on but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth the time or the effort. And they usually make the best dogs because they attach hard and love you. They want nothing but to feel safe and fed and to hang out with you,” said Whitney Tennyson with Miles of Love Dog Rescue.

You still have time to get out there and meet those adoptable dogs. The event goes on until 8 p.m. The event is at 1727 Ryan Street in Bismarck